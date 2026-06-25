Playing for a Purpose: IceDogs to Support Jumpstart During 2026/27 Season

Published on June 25, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Niagara IceDogs News Release







NIAGARA, ONT - The Niagara IceDogs are proud to announce that the proceeds from one of our specialty theme jerseys during the 2026-27 season will be dedicated to supporting Jumpstart, an initiative that is incredibly important to our valued partners at Canadian Tire Niagara Region. As a proud sponsor of the Niagara IceDogs, Canadian Tire has been a tremendous supporter of our organization and the Niagara community.

We are excited to work alongside them to help raise awareness for Jumpstart and its mission of helping local children overcome financial barriers so they can participate in sports and recreation.

Founded in 2005, Jumpstart helps kids overcome financial and accessibility barriers to sport and recreation in an effort to provide inclusive play for kids of all abilities. Jumpstart is more than just about getting kids active. It's about giving kids from families in financial need the same chance to participate as their neighbours, their classmates and their friends. Whether it's the chance to try a new sport or to continue with a favourite one, no kid should be left out.

Jumpstart's mission: to enrich the lives of kids in need through sport and physical activity.

June is Jumpstart Month, and there are still a few days left to support this incredible cause. We encourage all IceDogs fans to visit their local Canadian Tire store and make a donation in support of Jumpstart.

In addition, our proud partners at Canadian Tire Welland are hosting a Jumpstart BBQ on Friday, June 26, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at 158 Primeway Drive in Welland. Stop by for lunch, support a great cause, and help local kids get involved in sports. Canadian Tire Welland is also running an in-store draw for a signed Josh Allen jersey, with donations eligible for entry.

We encourage all IceDogs fans to get out to Canadian Tire locations across the Niagara Region during these final days of June and support this wonderful initiative.

Together, we can help ensure more local children have the opportunity to play, participate, and thrive through sport.

We are proud to support Jumpstart and look forward to sharing our themed jerseys and promotional schedule for the 2026-27 season in the coming weeks.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 25, 2026

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