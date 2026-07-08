JR Grant Named to Hockey Canada U18 Hlinka Gretzky Cup Staff

Published on July 8, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Windsor Spitfires News Release







WINDSOR, ON. - The Windsor Spitfires organization continues to shine on the national stage, with a key member of the club earning a prestigious appointment from Hockey Canada for the 2026 U18 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

J.R. Grant, the Spitfires' Head Equipment Manager, has been a fixture in Windsor's dressing room since 2008 and continues to be recognized for his dedication and professionalism. Grant has been named Equipment Manager for Hockey Canada's National Men's Summer Under-18 Team at the 2026 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

Canada's National Men's Summer Under-18 Team will compete in Edmonton from Aug. 3-8.

Canada opens the tournament on Aug. 3 at 5 p.m. MT before facing Slovakia on Aug. 4 and Sweden on Aug. 5 to conclude the preliminary round. The tournament wraps up with the medal games on Aug. 8.

Prior to the tournament, Canada's National Men's Summer Under-18 Team will hold a training camp at NAIT Arena in Edmonton from July 27-30. The camp will include practices and a pre-tournament game against Sweden on July 30. Canada will also face Czechia on Aug. 1 as part of the Hlinka Gretzky Cup pre-tournament schedule.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from July 8, 2026

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