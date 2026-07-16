Spitfires Sign 1st Round Import Pick Bogdan Yakushevsky to an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement

Published on July 16, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Windsor Spitfires News Release







WINDSOR, ON. - The Windsor Spitfires are proud to announce the signing of forward Bogdan Yakushevsky to the Red, White and Navy for the 2026-27 season.

Yakushevsky was selected 46th overall by the Spitfires in the 2026 CHL Import Draft. Bogdan hails from Chita, Russia. He stands at 6'0 and weighs 180lbs.

Yakushevsky spent the 2025-26 season with the CSKA Moskova U17 and U18 Teams as well as Krasnaya Armiya Moskva in the MHL. Over the 3 competitions Bogdan played in 63 games and recorded 78 points (36 goals and 42 assists). He is eligible for the 2027 NHL Entry Draft. Bogdan has also suited up for Team Russia, in 2024-25 he played for both the U16 and U17 teams and appeared in 12 games and collected 14 points (5 goals, 9 assists).

The Russian native is excited to be joining the club.

"It is an honour for me to join such a great organization with so much history with their NHL alumni." Bogdan said. "I can really sense the professionalism. I've already met the people working here, and the atmosphere is very friendly. I am very excited to get started."

Bill Bowler spoke on Yakushevsky putting pen to paper.

"Bogdan is a high energy elite prospect" GM Bill Bowler said. "He is a tenacious competitor that brings intensity every shift. We welcome Bogdan and his family to Windsor."







Ontario Hockey League Stories from July 16, 2026

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