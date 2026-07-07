Erie Otters to Play Five Exhibition Games Ahead of 2026-27 Ontario Hockey League Season

Published on July 7, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Erie Otters News Release







Erie, Pennsylvania - Competitive hockey is just over two months away for the Erie Otters, as the Ontario Hockey League announced preseason scheduling for all 20 member teams today. Preseason games mark the formal start of the 2026-27 season across the OHL.

The Erie Otters will play five preseason games spanning the month of September. Erie will kick off their preseason campaign on the final weekend of August in London, ON. as they will open the schedule with back-to-back games against the London Knights on Friday, August 28 at 7:00 P.M, and Saturday, August 29 at 4:00 P.M. Game one taking place at Canada Life Place and game two to be played at a neutral site, East Lambton Community Centre in Watford, ON. This pair of games serves as the first competitive meetings between the two Midwest Division rivals before their three trips to the Erie Insurance Arena in the first half of the 26/27 regular season. This also marks the first of two games this preseason to be held at a neutral site.

The following weekend, the Otters will head to Kitchener for a weekend showcase featuring a clash of American foes as Erie take on the Saginaw Spirit on Saturday September 5 at 4:00 P.M. at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium, serving as the first battle between Erie and Saginaw.

On Sunday, September 6 at 2:00 P.M., the Otters will conclude the showcase with a battle at the Aud with their division rival Kitchener Rangers, the first meeting between these two foes before they will meet in the second week of the regular season with a home-and-home concluding with Erie's Home Opener on September 26.

One week ahead of the start of the 2026-27 regular season, the Otters will play their final preseason game of 2026 with a neutral-site game in Fort Erie, ON. at the Fort Erie Recreation Complex, the home of Erie's GOHL affiliate Fort Erie Meteors with a battle with their geographic rivals, the Niagara IceDogs on Friday, September 11 at 7:00 P.M. This will serve as the final tune-up for the Otters ahead of the 2026-27 OHL regular season.

General Manager Dave Brown spoke with excitement about the closely-approaching return of hockey, headlined by the month of September's preseason excitement.

"Exhibition games play a significant role in a very important phase of your organization's season," said Brown. "It's an excellent opportunity to get young players in unique positions to see how they will react to situations at the Junior level where returning players can get important reps in new roles."

2026 ERIE OTTERS PRESEASON SCHEDULE

Designated "home" team is listed in bold. Game location is listed in italics.

Friday, August 28

Erie Otters at London Knights I 7:00 P.M. I Canada Life Place, London, ON

Saturday, August 29

Erie Otters at London Knights I 4:00 P.M. I East Lambton Community Centre, Watford, ON

Saturday September 5

Erie Otters at Saginaw Spirit I 4:00 P.M. I Kitchener Memorial Auditorium, Kitchener, ON

Sunday September 6

Erie Otters at Kitchener Rangers I 2:00 P.M. I Kitchener Memorial Auditorium, Kitchener, ON

Friday, September 11

Niagara IceDogs at Erie Otters I 7:00 P.M. I Fort Erie Recreation Complex, Fort Erie, ON







Ontario Hockey League Stories from July 7, 2026

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