Trip to Newfoundland Headlines 2026 Saginaw Spirit Preseason Schedule

Published on July 7, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release







Saginaw, MI - As the Ontario Hockey League announced its 2026 preseason schedule on Tuesday afternoon, the Saginaw Spirit prepare for a unique slate of games in brand-new territory. In addition to four preseason games against OHL opponents, they will head to three cities in Newfoundland, Canada for a trio of games against the Newfoundland Regiment of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL).

2026 Saginaw Spirit Preseason Schedule (7 games)

Aug. 28 - at Newfoundland (QMJHL), 7:00pm NDT/5:30pm ET (Steele Community Centre, Gander, N.L.)

Aug. 29 - at Newfoundland (QMJHL), 4:00pm NDT/2:30pm ET (Windsor Stadium, Grand Falls-Windsor, N.L.)

Aug. 31 - at Newfoundland (QMJHL), 7:00pm NDT/5:30pm ET (Corner Brook Civic Centre, Corner Brook, N.L.)

Sept. 5 - vs. Erie, 4:00pm ET (Kitchener Memorial Auditorium)

Sept. 6 - vs. Oshawa, 6:00pm ET (Kitchener Memorial Auditorium)

Sept. 7 - at Kitchener, 2:00pm ET (Elmira Community Centre)

Sept. 13 - at Soo, 2:07pm ET (GFL Memorial Gardens)

"Our organization is thrilled to bring our team to Newfoundland," said Dave Drinkill, General Manager of the Saginaw Spirit. "This is a storied province with a deep passion for hockey, and the opportunity for our players and staff to experience it firsthand while getting quality preseason competition is something special. We're grateful to the Regiment and to the host communities for the invitation and we're looking forward to a tremendous series."

"On behalf of the entire Regiment organization, I want to thank the Ontario Hockey League and the Saginaw Spirit for making the trip to Newfoundland and Labrador," said Glenn Stanford, President of the Newfoundland Regiment Hockey Club. "This series is a cross-island celebration of junior hockey, and we could not be more excited to welcome the Spirit to our province. Fans in Gander, Grand Falls-Windsor, and Corner Brook will have the chance to see Canadian Hockey League games in their own backyard and we know they'll show our guests the warmest welcome."

This will be Saginaw's first run-in with a team from the QMJHL since meeting the Drummondville Voltigeurs in the 2024 Memorial Cup. The Spirit also met the Moncton Wildcats in 2018 preseason action at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium.

The Spirit are the first OHL club to travel to Newfoundland and Labrador for preseason action. Additional information on how to follow the Spirit through their preseason visit with the Newfoundland Regiment will be announced closer to the beginning of preseason play.

The 2026-2027 regular season will begin for the Saginaw Spirit on Friday, September 18th with a visit to the Soo Greyhounds at 7:07pm. They host the Flint Firebirds on Saturday, September 19th at 7:05pm for their home opener.







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