Kitchener Rangers Announce 2026-27 Pre-Season Schedule

Published on July 7, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







Kitchener, Ont. - The Kitchener Rangers have announced their full pre-season schedule which includes two exhibition games, three Summer Showcase games - including Fan Fest and an off-site game to be played in Elmira at the home of the Sugar Kings. That will be five total tune-up games for the Kitchener Rangers as they prepare for the 2026-27 regular season.

Kitchener will kick-off their pre-season schedule with a regular exhibition game at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium against the Sarnia Sting. Following that, the Rangers will host their third consecutive Summer Showcase over Labour Day Weekend with the Blueshirts hosting the Erie Otters, Oshawa Generals, and Saginaw Spirit.

Fan Fest will take place on Sunday, September 6th. As always, admission to Fan Fest is free for all fans and will include many different types of activities including inflatable games, rides, an autograph session with Kitchener Rangers players, and, of course, a BBQ!

The Kitchener Rangers will play an off-site home exhibition game for the first time since playing in Ayr, Ontario on Monday, September 5th, 2022 against the Guelph Storm. This game will take place on Monday, September 7th against the Saginaw Spirit.

Full pre-season schedule:

Event Opponent Location Date Time

Pre-season Game Sarnia Sting The Auditorium Sunday, Aug. 30 2:00 p.m.

Summer Showcase Oshawa Generals The Auditorium Friday, Sept. 4 7:00 p.m.

Summer Showcase Erie Otters* The Auditorium* Sunday, Sept. 6* 2:00 p.m.*

Summer Showcase Saginaw Spirit Woolwich Memorial Centre Monday, Sept. 7 2:00 p.m.

Pre-season Game Barrie Colts Sadlon Arena Saturday, Sept. 12 7:30 p.m.

(* - Fan Fest)

More information on ticket prices for Fan Fest and our game in Elmira will be released on a further date.

____

Want to guarantee your seat for Opening Night and every Rangers home game this season? Season Ticket Memberships for the 2026-27 season are available now, and fans can select their seats online today.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from July 7, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.