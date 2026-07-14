Kitchener Rangers Sign Defenceman Jiří Gombár to OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement

Published on July 14, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







Kitchener, Ont. - The Kitchener Rangers announced today that the club has signed 2026 second-round CHL Import Draft selection (74th overall), defenceman Jiri Gombar, to an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

Gombár is a six-foot-one defenceman from Czechia who spent last season with the HC Energie Karlovy Vary at the U17 and U20 levels. In 22 games with the U17 team, Gombár produced an impressive 40 points (13G, 27A) along with 16 penalty minutes and a +38 plus/minus rating. In 24 games with the U20 team, Gombár scored three goals and added eight helpers for 11 points.

"Jiri is a mobile smooth skating two-way defender that plays a poised and smart game," said Mike McKenzie. "He is a very well-rounded player. We are excited to welcome Jiri to the Rangers."

Gombár is the first Czech native to suit up for the Rangers since Eduard Šalé and Tomáš Hamara during the 2023-24 season. He joins a strong pipeline of Czech-born skaters to come through the Kitchener ranks like 2003 Memorial Cup champion, Petr Kanko, first-round NHL draft pick, Jakub Kindl, current NHL forward, Radek Faksa along with Šalé, Hamara, and others.

"Signing with the Rangers is a huge honour and a dream come true," said Jiří Gombár. "I am incredibly excited for this new challenge and can't wait to play in front of the amazing fans in Kitchener."

The Czech native has represented his host nation twice on the international stage at both the U17 and U18 level. In a combined 30 games of international play, Gombár has two goals and five assists. He is eligible for the 2028 NHL Draft.

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Ontario Hockey League Stories from July 14, 2026

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