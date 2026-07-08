Kitchener Rangers Sign Defenceman Logan Massimi to OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement

Published on July 8, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







Kitchener, Ont. - The Kitchener Rangers are proud to announce that defenceman Logan Massimi has signed an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with the club.

Massimi, a native of Scarborough, Ontario, was selected in the ninth round, 182nd overall, in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection. The right-shot defenceman joins the organization after spending last season with the Waterloo Siskins of the GOHL, establishing himself as a promising young player with the tools, compete level, and commitment needed to continue developing at the next level.

"Logan had a great year of development in Junior B and was exceptional at our spring camp," said Kitchener Rangers General Manager, Mike McKenzie. "He has taken big strides since we drafted him. He plays a very well-rounded game, and we see a bright future for him in our program."

Massimi, 17, born on January 5th, 2009, is listed at six-foot, 182 pounds. In 49 games with the Waterloo Siskins, Massimi recorded two goals and 16 assists, while racking up 47 penalty minutes. Massimi was called up for the Kitchener Rangers final game of the regular season last year against the Owen Sound Attack. He had a +3 plus/minus rating in the game.

Massimi shared his thoughts on what it meant to him signing his Standard Player Agreement with the Kitchener Rangers:

"Signing with Kitchener means the world to me. Getting drafted by the team and having them believe in me was an incredible feeling, and now being able to sign with the organization makes it even more special. It's hard to put into words how grateful i am for this opportunity.

My past season in GOHL with Waterloo was huge for my development. The staff were amazing and put a lot of trust in me allowing my game to make huge strides. Even just being around the Kitchener-Waterloo community and becoming familiar with the area was amazing seeing all the support that these fans give.

Having the opportunity to be apart of such a great organization like Kitchener is huge especially coming off of a year like they just had with a memorial cup title. It's big shoes to fill but I'm super excited to get to work and to see what's in store."

Massimi will join the team next at training camp in August.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from July 8, 2026

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