Bulldogs Sign 13th Overall Import Draft Selection Adam Němec

Published on July 8, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brantford Bulldogs News Release







BRANTFORD, ONTARIO. Brantford Bulldogs President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Spencer Hyman today announced the signing of the team's 13th overall selection in the 2026 CHL Import Draft Adam Němec to an OHL Scholarship & Development Agreement.

Němec, of Vsetin, Czechia, has been a standout at every level in his home nation, quickly rising through to playing at the highest level of Czech juniors for a full season as a 16-year old. Captaining his hometown VHK Vsetin U15 side as a 14-year old in the 2023-24 season, Němec dominated posting 16 goals & 18 assists for 34 points in just 16 games, his performance earned him a move up to the Vsetin U17 team playing in Czechia's 2nd second division as a doule underager. Němec's outstanding play didn't stop, scoring 24 goals in 25 games while posting 49 points, adding another 7 points in 8 playoffs games.

Němec's handiwork caught the eye of a legendary Czech program in Bílí Tygři Liberec who brought the, then, 15-year-old to their U17 program in the top Czech league for the 2024-25 season. Němec was outstanding again playing against older competition, posting 26 goals & 30 assists for 56 points across 43 games while skating to a plus-19 rating, leading his team in goals & points. Němec's playoff performance was more of the same, scoring 4 goals & 10 assists for 14 points in 12 games, leading his team this time in assists and points. Němec earned a callup to the U20 level at just 15-years-old, posting a goal and an assist in 2 games. Starting the 2025-26 season in the U17 level the 6'1"/175 left-shot winger began a blistering pace, 9 goals & 14 assists for 23 points in just 16 games led him to being called up to Bílí Tygři Liberec U20 full time in his 16-year old season. Němec didn't miss a beat, scoring 23 goals & 11 assists for 34 points in 33 games at the highest level of Czech junior hockey and earned his way to Bílí Tygři Liberec in the Extraliga to make his pro debut at just 16. Němec returned to the U17 level for the playoffs and again led with 9 goals & 7 assists for 16 points in just 9 games.

Representing Czechia internationally at the 2025 U17 World Hockey Challenge and posting 26 points across 22 goals across all U17 international competitions, Němec is widely expected to be leading the Czech entry to the 2026 Hlinka-Gretzky prior to the 2026-27 season beginning. Němec joins fellow Czechia internationals, Ondrej Kachyna, Jan Jenik, Jan Mysak, Tomas Hamara, Adam Jiricek, Adam Benak & Vladimir Dravecky in suiting up for the Bulldogs. "We're incredibly excited to welcome Adam Němec to the Brantford Bulldogs." said Hyman. "Adam is a player we've identified as having legitimate NHL potential because of his high-end hockey sense, compete level, and ability to impact the game in all three zones. Being named captain of Czechia's U17 National Team speaks volumes about the leadership, character, and maturity he brings both on and off the ice. Adam joins a long line of outstanding Czech players who have proudly worn the Bulldogs jersey, and we're excited that he will continue that tradition. We can't wait to get him to Brantford and begin helping him take the next step toward achieving his dream of playing in the National Hockey League.".







Ontario Hockey League Stories from July 8, 2026

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