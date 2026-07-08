Knights Sign Goaltender Kobe Nadalin to OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

Published on July 8, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

London Knights News Release







LONDON, ON - The London Knights are pleased to announce the signing of Goaltender Kobe Nadalin to an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

Nadalin joins the Knights organization following a strong 2025-26 season split between the Woodstock Navy Vets and Waterloo Siskins.

The Woodstock, Ontario native appeared in 18 regular season games with the Navy Vets, posting a 12-3-2 record along with a 2.04 goals-against average and a .945 save percentage. Nadalin also appeared in six playoff games, recording a .921 save percentage.

Nadalin also made three appearances with the Waterloo Siskins, finishing with a 1.62 goals-against average, a .954 save percentage.

The signing marks the next step in Nadalin's development as he joins the Knights organization ahead of the upcoming season.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from July 8, 2026

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