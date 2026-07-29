Kitchener Rangers Name Jeff Kyrzakos 26th Head Coach in Franchise History

Published on July 29, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







Kitchener, Ont. - The Kitchener Rangers announced today that Jeff Kyrzakos has been named the 26th Head Coach in franchise history.

Kyrzakos steps into the role after serving as the Rangers' Associate Coach and Assistant General Manager over the past three seasons. Since joining Kitchener in 2023, he has played an important role in the club's player development, game preparation, and day-to-day hockey operations while having a focus on the forward group and power play. Kyrzakos played a pivotal role in guiding the Kitchener Rangers to their fifth OHL Championship and third Memorial Cup Championship in franchise history, winning both for the first time in his coaching career.

"We are excited for Jeff to become the 26th Head Coach in Ranger History," said Kitchener Rangers General Manager, Mike McKenzie. "He has been an integral part of our staff for the last three years and has a wealth of experience in the OHL. We feel he is the right person to lead our hockey club moving forward. I look forward to working with Jeff and seeing him take this step in his coaching career."

Prior to arriving in Kitchener, Kyrzakos spent seven seasons with the Mississauga Steelheads as Assistant General Manager and Assistant Coach, helping guide the organization through a strong period of player advancement and team success. He was behind the bench when Mississauga captured both the Central Division and Eastern Conference titles during the 2016-17 season, and he contributed to the development of numerous players selected in the NHL Draft.

"On behalf of the Kitchener Rangers Hockey Club, I want to congratulate Jeff Kyrzakos on his well-earned promotion to Head Coach," said Chief Operating Officer and Governor, Joe Birch. "Jeff is an outstanding person whose character, integrity, and professionalism have earned the respect of everyone in our organization. He is a tremendous communicator who builds strong relationships with his players and staff, and his experience and leadership have made a significant impact on our hockey club. Throughout his time with the Rangers, Jeff has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to player development and creating an environment where our athletes can succeed both on and off the ice. He has the trust and respect of our players, and we are confident he is the right leader to guide our team into the future. We are excited for Jeff as he takes on this opportunity and look forward to supporting him as he begins this next chapter with the Kitchener Rangers."

A Mississauga, Ontario native, Kyrzakos brings experience as a player and coach. He played at Western Michigan University before joining the Owen Sound Attack, where he recorded 79 points in 64 games during the 2005-06 OHL season. He later played seven seasons of professional hockey before beginning his coaching career with the Arizona Sundogs in 2013.

"I feel extremely privilege to have this opportunity," said Jeff Kyrzakos. "The Rangers are an historic organization that I always admired from afar prior to coming here. Having been here for three seasons - my appreciation for the organization, the history and our fans has grown. The people who work here are some of the best. I moved here a year ago and I love being a part of this community. I can't wait to get started. Thanks to Joe Birch, Mike McKenzie and Jussi Ahokas for bringing me in here three years ago, and for the opportunity that lies ahead. I want to wish both Jussi Ahokas and Jordan Dekort the best of luck. We will miss them as coaches but more importantly as people. Lastly, I look forward to continuing to work with Brad Flynn and Brandon Merli who have each played integral roles in building the great foundation of this organization over our years here in Kitchener. I am very appreciative of the work they put in every day to make this team the best it can be."

Kyrzakos' appointment continues the Rangers' focus on developing players and sustaining a competitive and accountable culture both on and off the ice.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from July 29, 2026

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