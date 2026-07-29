Shape a Future. Be Part of the Journey. Greyhounds Billets Needed for 2026-27

Published on July 29, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Soo Greyhounds News Release







The Soo Greyhounds Hockey Club is actively searching for families in the Sault Ste. Marie, ON area who are interested in opening their homes and hearts to provide a home-away-from-home for our players during the upcoming 2026-27 Ontario Hockey League season.

Local families open up their homes, allowing our players to join their families each year. They provide an integral part of our organization through their time, energy, and commitment to ensure that our players are able to live comfortably and are fit to compete each and every night.

Billeting can be a very exciting and rewarding experience, and a chance to make cherished memories. In fact, many families still keep in contact with their players as they move through the ranks of college and professional hockey or the business world.

The team strives to match each player's personality and backgrounds with compatible billet homes. Furthermore, each potential billet is carefully screened and presented with our team's expectations of the billet family.

Hounds players range in age from 15 to 20 years of age.

If you and your family would be interested in becoming part of the Soo Greyhounds Billet Program today, an application form can be found at:

https://chl.ca/ohl-greyhounds/billet-family-application/







Ontario Hockey League Stories from July 29, 2026

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