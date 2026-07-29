Niagara IceDogs Hire Rosa Mandatori as Head Athletic Therapist

Published on July 29, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Niagara IceDogs News Release







NIAGARA, ONT. - The Niagara IceDogs have announced the hiring of Rosa Mandatori, CAT(c), as the club's new Head Athletic Therapist.

Mandatori joins the IceDogs after spending the past two seasons with the Canadian Football League's Toronto Argonauts, where she served as an Assistant Athletic Therapist. During her time with the organization, she was a member of the Argonauts' medical staff that captured the 111th Grey Cup championship.

A 2023 graduate of York University's Athletic Therapy program, Mandatori also earned a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology. While completing her studies, she gained valuable hands-on experience working with the York University Lions women's hockey team and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Mandatori also brings an extensive hockey background to Niagara, having worked with programs at both the university and junior levels, including the Toronto Aeros of the Ontario Women's Hockey Association, the King Rebellion of the Ontario Junior Hockey League and the Caledon Admirals of the OJHL.

In addition to her work in sport, Mandatori currently serves as the Athletic Therapy Lead at ALPHA Health Services in Toronto.

"After speaking with members of the team, I'm excited to get started here in Dog Country," said Mandatori.

"I'm beyond excited to join a young team at an exciting time and work alongside Dale, the rest of the staff and our players."







Ontario Hockey League Stories from July 29, 2026

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