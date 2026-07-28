Tang to Represent Team USA at Hlinka Gretzky Cup

Published on July 28, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Niagara IceDogs News Release







NIAGARA, ONT. - Niagara IceDogs forward Michael Tang has been named to Team USA's roster for the 2026 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

Tang earned his place on the roster following an impressive performance at USA Hockey's Under-18 National Team Development Camp.

Tang, known as a smart, highly skilled, and crafty player who can play all three forward positions, spent last season with the USHL Madison Capitals, appearing in 59 games with nine goals, 18 assists, & 27 points, while also playing for five NTDP U17 teams. He has recently signed with the IceDogs in early July.

The annual Hlinka Gretzky Cup is regarded as one of the premier international tournaments for under-18 players, featuring many of the top NHL Draft-eligible prospects from around the world.

Team USA enters the tournament as the defending champion, having captured gold in 2025. The Americans finished last year's event with a 3-1-0-1 record before defeating Sweden in the championship game to claim their first Hlinka Gretzky Cup title since 2003.

The 2026 tournament will be held in Edmonton, Alta., from Aug. 11-16.

The Hlinka Gretzky Cup has been held annually since 1991 and has featured several names throughout its history before adopting its current title in 2018. The tournament has become one of the world's premier showcases for elite under-18 talent, with many participants going on to successful NHL careers.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from July 28, 2026

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