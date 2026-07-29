Bulldogs Sign Goaltender Chase Petrova

Published on July 29, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brantford Bulldogs News Release







BRANTFORD, ONTARIO. Brantford Bulldogs President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Spencer Hyman today announced the signing of recently acquired goaltender Chase Petrova.

Petrova, of King City, ON, was acquired on June 23rd from the Ottawa 67's has continued to stack standout seasons between the pipes. Originally Ottawa's 7th round selection, 133rd overall, in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection Draft. Selected from the Oshawa Generals U16 AAA program where he posted a 2.14/.906 stat line with 7 shutouts across 44 games while going 3-1 with a 1.26/.936 line at the OHL Cup. Petrova spent the 2024-25 season with the Ajax/Pickering Raiders U18 AAA posting a 1.22 GAA with 5 shutouts and an 18-1-1 record in 20 OMHA league games, with a 1.05 GAA & 4-1 record in 5 playoff contests. Taking another massive step forward, Petrova spent the 2025-26 season with St. Andrews College where he dominated in Prep School competition over 9 appearances with a 2.21/.921 stat line and a 6-1-1 record combined with a 2.41/.910 line across 30 U18 AAA appearances compiling a 20-8-2 record with a shutout, leading St. Andrews College in minutes played between the pipes. Petrova capped his 2025-26 season with three appearances with the Newmarket Hurricanes of the OJHL where he again looked the part of a top netminder. Going 2-1 in the three games with a 2.59 GAA and a sterling .923 SV% and garnerning his first junior shutout, Petrova continued to prove his quality.

"Chase is an exceptional young goaltender with elite footwork, outstanding crease movement, and the athleticism to make an impact." said Hyman. "His work ethic and compete level give him a tremendous foundation, and we're excited to be part of his development. We're excited to welcome Chase and his family to the Bulldogs!".







Ontario Hockey League Stories from July 29, 2026

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