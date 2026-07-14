Bulldogs Name Evan Mathias Assistant Coach & Director of Analytics

Published on July 14, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brantford Bulldogs News Release







BRANTFORD, ONTARIO. Brantford Bulldogs President of Hockey Operations Spencer Hyman today announced the hiring of Evan Mathias as the club's Director of Analytics and an Assistant Coach, coming to the Bulldogs directly from the Vancouver Canucks.

Mathias, of Windsor, ON, arrives to the Bulldogs off six-plus seasons in the National Hockey League. A Memorial Cup champion with the Windsor Spitfires in 2017, Mathias began his major junior career that season as an analyst with the Spitfires. Spending two seasons in the analyst role before being promoting to Director of Analytics in 2018 and continuing in that role until his call to the professional level.

The Ottawa Senators brough Mathias on board in 2020 as an analyst and mirroring his growth in the OHL, Mathias was promoted to Assistant Video Coach as well as Data Analyst in 2022 and remained in the role until 2024. Mathias most recently joined the Vancouver Canucks as an Assistant Video Coach for the 2025-26 season and now returns closer to home in joining Michael Babcock's staff.

"We're thrilled to welcome Evan Mathias to the Brantford Bulldogs as our Assistant Coach and Director of Analytics." said Hyman. "Evan brings outstanding NHL experience, a sharp analytical mind, and a relentless commitment to preparation and player development. His ability to leverage analytics to drive better decision-making and provide valuable insights throughout our organization will be a tremendous asset. We're excited to welcome Evan and his family to the Bulldogs!".







Ontario Hockey League Stories from July 14, 2026

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