Bulldogs Name Evan Mathias Assistant Coach & Director of Analytics
Published on July 14, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Brantford Bulldogs News Release
BRANTFORD, ONTARIO. Brantford Bulldogs President of Hockey Operations Spencer Hyman today announced the hiring of Evan Mathias as the club's Director of Analytics and an Assistant Coach, coming to the Bulldogs directly from the Vancouver Canucks.
Mathias, of Windsor, ON, arrives to the Bulldogs off six-plus seasons in the National Hockey League. A Memorial Cup champion with the Windsor Spitfires in 2017, Mathias began his major junior career that season as an analyst with the Spitfires. Spending two seasons in the analyst role before being promoting to Director of Analytics in 2018 and continuing in that role until his call to the professional level.
The Ottawa Senators brough Mathias on board in 2020 as an analyst and mirroring his growth in the OHL, Mathias was promoted to Assistant Video Coach as well as Data Analyst in 2022 and remained in the role until 2024. Mathias most recently joined the Vancouver Canucks as an Assistant Video Coach for the 2025-26 season and now returns closer to home in joining Michael Babcock's staff.
"We're thrilled to welcome Evan Mathias to the Brantford Bulldogs as our Assistant Coach and Director of Analytics." said Hyman. "Evan brings outstanding NHL experience, a sharp analytical mind, and a relentless commitment to preparation and player development. His ability to leverage analytics to drive better decision-making and provide valuable insights throughout our organization will be a tremendous asset. We're excited to welcome Evan and his family to the Bulldogs!".
Ontario Hockey League Stories from July 14, 2026
- Sawyer Schmidt to Attend USA Hockey's Hlinka Gretzky Cup Selection Camp - Saginaw Spirit
- Lucian Bernat One of Four OHL Players Named to Slovakia's National Junior Team Summer Camp Roster - Owen Sound Attack
- Braden Reilly and Evan Fitzgerald Named to Team Canada U17 National Development Camp - Kitchener Rangers
- 80 CHL-Drafted Players to Attend Hockey Canada U17 Development Camps - OHL
- Where There's a Will, There's a Dog - Niagara IceDogs
- IceDogs Prospect Finn Merrill Named to Team Canada U17 Dev Camp - Niagara IceDogs
- Saginaw's Drew Bate, Kyler Lauder Named to Canada's National Under-17 Development Camp - Saginaw Spirit
- Three Frontenacs Draft Picks Invited to Canada's National Under-17 Development Camp - Kingston Frontenacs
- Kane Cloutier Invited to Hockey Canada U17 Development Camp - Oshawa Generals
- Trio of Attack Draftees Named to Hockey Canada Under-17 Development Camp - Owen Sound Attack
- 31 OHL Prospects Named to Canada's National Under-17 Development Camp - OHL
- Bulldogs Name Evan Mathias Assistant Coach & Director of Analytics - Brantford Bulldogs
- Sawyer Schmidt to Attend USA Hockey's Hlinka Gretzky Cup Selection Camp - Saginaw Spirit
- Spitfires Sign 2026 1st Round Pick Lauchlan Whelan to an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement - Windsor Spitfires
- Barrie Colts Sign Maxim Shirochenkov - Barrie Colts
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Brantford Bulldogs Stories
- Bulldogs Name Evan Mathias Assistant Coach & Director of Analytics
- Bulldogs Name Luke Joseph as Video Coach
- Bulldogs Name NOJHL Coach of the Year Peter Goulet as Assistant
- Bulldogs Sign Sweden International Vilmer Salén Forsberg
- Bulldogs Sign 4th Round Selection John Kanyo