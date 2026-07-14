Lucian Bernat One of Four OHL Players Named to Slovakia's National Junior Team Summer Camp Roster
Published on July 14, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Owen Sound Attack News Release
Lucian Bernat of the Owen Sound Attack joins Sudbury Wolves forwards Adam Nemec and Ján Chovan and Michal Svrcek of the Windsor Spitfires among the 31 players invited to Slovakia's five-day camp in Piešťany from July 20-24.
The camp marks the beginning of Slovakia's preparations for the 2027 IIHF World Junior Championship and will include two exhibition games against the country's Under-18 National Team as it readies for the Hlinka Gretzky Cup.
Bernat, who recently signed with the Owen Sound Attack after being aelected by the Attack in the second round (75th overall) of the 2025 CHL Import Draft. The 6-foot-4, 201-pound winger arrives in Owen Sound following a strong 2025-26 season that saw Bernat register 31 points (15-16-31) with Tappara's U20 club in Finland last season while representing Slovakia at the 2026 IIHF Under-18 World Championship.
Nemec returns after a strong finish to the 2025-26 season, joining the Sudbury Wolves midway through the campaign and producing 35 points (14-21-35) in 31 regular season games. The 2026 third-round Ottawa Senators draft pick also represented Slovakia at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship, recording five points in five games.
Chovan also earns a spot after an impressive first OHL season in Sudbury. Selected by the Los Angeles Kings in the sixth round of the 2025 NHL Draft, the 6-foot-3 forward recorded 55 points (28-27-55) in 60 games with the Wolves while adding two goals in four playoff contests. He represented Slovakia at both the 2025 and 2026 World Junior Championships.
Svrcek, who signed with the Windsor Spitfires in June after being selected in the 2025 CHL Import Draft, joins the camp following a season that included time in Sweden's SHL with Brynäs IF. A Detroit Red Wings prospect, he also suited up for Slovakia at the 2026 World Junior Championship.
Slovakia opens camp on July 20 before playing a pair of exhibition games against its Under-18 National Team. The country's National Junior Team will continue preparations throughout the summer ahead of the 2027 IIHF World Junior Championship in Alberta.
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