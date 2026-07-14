Trio of Attack Draftees Named to Hockey Canada Under-17 Development Camp

Published on July 14, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Owen Sound Attack News Release







The Owen Sound Attack are proud to announce that Max Fransen, Matthew Zilinski, and Jace Voortman, who were selected at the 2026 OHL Priority Selection, have been named to Hockey Canada Under-17 Development Camp - Summer Showcase that will be held July 17-21, 2026 in Oakville, Ontario.

Hockey Canada uses this camp as a way to identify and pick players for two teams that will represent Canada at the 2026 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge being held November 1-7, 2026 in Oakville, Ontario.

Fransen, who was drafted eighth overall, signed a Standard Player Scholarship and Development Agreement with the Attack and became the first of the 2026 OHL draft class to do so. The left-handed defencemen spent the 2025/26 season serving as Captain of the Upper Canada College U16 team, where he played 69 games accumulating a total of 89 points.

Zilinski, who was drafted first in the second round of the 2026 OHL Draft, signed a Standard Player Scholarship and Development Agreement with the Attack earlier this week. The centre spent the 2025/26 season with the Mississauga Senators U16 team. Despite suffering a shoulder injury in the second half of the season, he collected 35 points in just 25 games with his U16 team.

Voortman, who was drafted 46th overall in the third round of the 2026 OHL Draft suited up for the Toronto Jr. Canadiens U16 during the 2025/26 season. The left-winger had a point-per-game performance with a total of 21 points in 21 games with the Jr. Canadiens.

The trio of 2010-born Attack prospects will have the opportunity to prove themselves in hopes of making Team Canada Red or Team Canada White for the 2026 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from July 14, 2026

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