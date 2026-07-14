Barrie Colts Sign Maxim Shirochenkov

Published on July 14, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







Barrie Colts Sign Maxim Shirochenkov Category: Article July 14, 2026 Tags: Maxim Shirochenkov Dynamo Moscow Ontario Hockey League Signing Annoucement CHL Import Draft Marty Williamson

The Barrie Colts are proud to announce that forward Maxim Shirochenkov has signed an Ontario Hockey League Scholarship and Development Agreement with the club. Shirochenkov joins the Colts after being selected by Barrie in the third round (171st overall) of the 2026 CHL Import Draft.

A native of Moscow, Russia, the six-foot, 165-pound left winger spent this past season with Dynamo Moscow's U17 squad, posting 15 goals and 20 assists for 35 points in 33 games.

General Manager Marty Williamson said the pick reflects the club's focus on building around young talent as it works through a rebuild following its run to the 2026 OHL championship series.

"Maxim fits our development path and I am looking forward to seeing how he develops," Williamson said.

Shirochenkov is expected to join the Colts at training camp when it opens in late August.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from July 14, 2026

Barrie Colts Sign Maxim Shirochenkov - Barrie Colts

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