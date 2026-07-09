Barrie Colts Sign Elias Matousek

Published on July 9, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







The Barrie Colts are proud to announce that forward Elias Matousek has signed an Ontario Hockey League Scholarship and Development Agreement with the club. Matousek joins the Colts after being selected by Barrie in the second round (110th overall) of the 2026 CHL Import Draft.

Born June 5, 2009 in Plzeň, Czechia, the six-foot-two, 198-pound right winger enjoyed a breakout campaign this past season with HC Energie Karlovy Vary's U17 squad in Czechia U17, piling up 38 goals and 29 assists for 67 points in 31 regular-season games before adding a goal and two assists in four playoff contests. Matousek also saw regular time up a level with Karlovy Vary's U20 club in Czechia U20, contributing 3 goals and 4 assists for 7 points across 16 games as a 16-year-old skating against players up to four years his senior - an early sign of the pro trajectory Barrie's staff has been tracking.

General Manager Marty Williamson said Matousek had been on Barrie's radar for some time.

"He's a guy we had targeted for a while and he fits our development path."

Matousek was also selected by the Des Moines Buccaneers in the 12th round (185th overall) of the 2026 USHL Entry Draft, but the Colts' CHL Import Draft selection secures his rights for the OHL. He is expected to join Barrie at training camp when it opens in late August.

The Colts continue to build a competitive and development-focused roster as they prepare for the upcoming OHL season.







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