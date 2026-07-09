Petes Sign 2026 First Round Pick Landon Roulston to an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement

Published on July 9, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Peterborough Petes News Release







(Peterborough, ON) - Peterborough Petes General Manager and Vice President of Operations Michael Oke announced today that the team has signed 2026 first round pick Landon Roulston to an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

"It feels awesome to join such a prestigious organization," exclaimed Roulston. "It's a really big step in my hockey journey and I am looking forward to getting started with this group. Now the real work begins."

Roulston, from Oakville, ON, was selected by the Petes in the first round, 13th overall, of the 2026 OHL Priority Selection. The 6'2" forward played in 33 games with the Vaughan Kings U16s of the GTHL this season. In those 33 games, he scored 18 goals and added 20 assists for 38 points, good enough for second on his team. After helping the Kings win the GTHL Championship, he scored one goal and added three assists for four points in four OHL Cup games.

"We're very excited to welcome Landon to Peterborough," said Oke. "Landon is a big, strong, two-way forward who loves to compete. He made a strong impression both on and off the ice at Development Camp earlier in June, and is someone who possesses the skill and character that we look for in a Peterborough Pete."

This past season was Roulston's second playing U16 hockey in the GTHL. In 2024-25, he played 26 for the Toronto Marlboros U16s, picking up 17 points. He added another two points in four games in the 2025 OHL Cup.

Fans are encouraged to follow the Petes social media channels throughout the offseason for the latest news and updates.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from July 9, 2026

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