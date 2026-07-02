Colts Sign Defenceman Marc Ruggere

Published on July 2, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







The Barrie Colts announced today that the club has signed defenceman Marc Ruggere to a standard OHL player agreement, officially bringing the New Jersey product into the organization's blue-line pipeline.

Ruggere, a 6-foot-3, 196-pound right-shot defenceman from Saddle River, New Jersey, was selected by Barrie in the fifth round (87th overall) of the 2026 OHL Priority Selection, a pick acquired via Saginaw.

"We're really excited to get Marc's name on paper," said Colts General Manager Marty Williamson. "He's a big, physical kid who plays with an edge every night. As soon as our staff saw him play, we knew this was a guy who fit the identity we're building in Barrie."

A stay-at-home defence with an imposing frame and a competitive streak, Ruggere spent last season with the Woodbridge Wolfpack Premier U15 AAA before capping his year with the Detroit Little Caesars at the OHL Cup, where he chipped in a goal over five games against some of the top competition in the region.

Ruggere's game is built on details: tight gaps, a heavy stick, and a willingness to make life difficult for opposing forwards below the hoops. Scouts have flagged him as a high-character, high-compete defender who reads plays well for a player his size, giving the Colts a long-term piece who profiles as a shutdown option as he continues to develop.

With the signing complete, Ruggere joins a Colts blue line that continues to add size and physicality, giving Barrie's coaching staff another versatile option to develop as the organization builds.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from July 2, 2026

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