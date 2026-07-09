Former Spirit Captain Camaryn Baber Signs with ECHL's Orlando Solar Bears
Published on July 9, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Saginaw Spirit News Release
Orlando, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate to the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced Thursday that they have signed Saginaw Spirit alum Camaryn Baber to an ECHL Standard Player Contract for the 2026-27 season.
Baber spent parts of five seasons with the Spirit, from 2017-18 to 2021-22. He recorded 26G-43A-69P in 145 regular season games and was named the team's 21st captain on October 14th, 2021. Baber was originally selected by the Spirit in the 3rd round of the 2017 OHL Priority Selection.
After his graduation from the OHL, Baber enrolled at the University of New Brunswick where he skated in 116 USPORTS games with 24G-28A-52P. He and the Reds would go on to three USports (AUS) Championships (2023, 2024, 2025) and two University Cup Championships (2023, 2024).
Baber, fellow Spirit alum Brady Gilmour, and the 2023-2024 Reds put together a historic season, with a combined exhibition, regular and postseason record of 43-0. Their 2024 University Cup championship was the first instance in tournament history where a team did not allow a single goal, outscoring opponents 15-0.
Baber's signing with the Orlando Solar Bears is his first professional contract.
Ontario Hockey League Stories from July 9, 2026
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