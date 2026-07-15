Spirit Sign Import Forward Dmitry Savin to Scholarship and Development Agreement

Published on July 15, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release







Saginaw, Mich. - Spirit GM Dave Drinkill announced Wednesday that the team has signed forward Dmitry Savin (SAVV-in), selected 31st overall in the 2026 CHL Import Draft, to an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

"Dmitry is a very talented two-way center," said Drinkill. "We admire the attention to detail in all aspects of his game, especially given how young he is. He'll fit right in with the rest of our skilled young players and we're so happy to be able to sign him."

From Novosibirsk, Russia, Savin spent the 2025-2026 season with CSKA Moskva. The 17-year-old split his season between the U17 and U18 teams, dominating at both levels. Most of Savin's season was played with the U17's, where he recorded 59 points (29G-30A) in 32 regular season games. He was tied for the team lead in goals and points, while finishing second in assists. Savin joined defenseman Gordei Khotkov on the CSKA Moskva U17 team as his fellow would-be Spirit import draftee.

With CSKA Moscow's U18's, Savin finished third in team scoring with 43 points (24G-19A) in just 19 games. His points per game average improved from 1.84 with his age group to 2.26 when he began to play up a year. He also appeared in one game with Krasnaya Armiya Moskva of the MHL (Junior Hockey League).

Savin saw action in the Russian Finals with both the U17 and U18 teams. He had 12 points (7G-5A) in seven games with the U17's, and 12 points (6G-6A) in eight games with the U18's. Savin also recorded 3G-7A-10P in four games with Gold Star Hockey at the Andrews International U18 Showcase.

Dmitry Savin's arrival in Saginaw is dependent on U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services approval.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from July 15, 2026

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