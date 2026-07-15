Attack Add Size to Blue Line, Sign 2026 CHL Import Pick Roderik Cernak

Published on July 15, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Owen Sound Attack News Release







OWEN SOUND, ON - The Owen Sound Attack announced today the signing of their 2026 first-round Canadian Hockey League Import Draft pick, Roderik Cernak, to an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

Selected in the first round (22nd overall) of the 2026 CHL Import Draft, the 6-foot-3, 215 pound Slovakian defencemen will join the Attack after spending the majority of last season with the HC Slovan Bratislava U20 team. The two-way defenceman put up four goals and 10 assists for a total of 14 points during the regular season with a plus/minus of plus-10.

"I'm super excited to join such a great organization like the Owen Sound Attack," said Cernak. "My goal is to be an impact player right away and help my teammates in any way I can. I can't wait to get started and wear the Attack jersey for the first time."

Team President and General Manager, Tyler Nother, believes that Cernak's dedication to the game and his willingness to be uncompromising in his play to be of value to the Attack.

"We would like to welcome Roderik Cernak and his family to the Owen Sound Attack Organization," said Nother. "Roderik was identified early on when evaluating what we were looking to add to our group in the CHL Import Draft. Roderik is a hardnosed, right shot defenseman who is willing to do what his team needs to win games, and make it hard on the opposition's forwards night in and night out. We are very excited to assist in his transition to the North American game and to help him develop into a pro prospect."

The Attack's Head Coach, Keenan Reynolds, notes Cernak's physicality as a defender as one of the vital aspects of his game.

"Cernak is a smooth-skating, physically imposing defender who is at his best when playing an aggressive brand of hockey and making life difficult for the opposing team's top players," said Reynolds.

Cernak also joins Team Slovakia teammate, Lucian Bernat, as the second CHL Import Draftee signed to the Attack during the off-season.

Fans are reminded that season tickets are on sale now through July 31st for the 2026-27 season. Tickets can be purchased online at tickets.attackhockey.com, in person at the MacVicar & McComb Sutton Realty Attack Box Office or over the phone at 519-371-7452.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from July 15, 2026

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