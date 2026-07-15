Matheson Invited to Hockey Canada's National Under-17 Development Camp

Published on July 15, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







Barrie Colts first-round pick Lucas Matheson has been invited to Hockey Canada's National Under-17 Development Camp, taking place July 17-21 in Oakville, Ontario, as evaluations continue toward the 2026 U17 World Challenge.

Matheson, a Barrie native and puck-moving defenceman, was selected 17th overall by the Colts in the first round of the 2026 OHL Priority Selection. He captained the Barrie Jr. Colts U16 AAA program throughout the 2025-26 OMHA season, posting 18 goals and 22 assists for 40 points in 34 regular-season games before adding 4 goals and 3 assists in 8 playoff contests.

An exceptional skater known for his deceptive edge work and ability to drive offence from the back end, Matheson has drawn praise from scouts and coaches alike since being drafted, with many pointing to his high hockey IQ and natural leadership as signs he's ready for the jump to elite competition.

Canada's national under-17 development camp will include practices and six games at the Sixteen Mile Sports Complex in Oakville, with players continuing to be evaluated ahead of the 2026 U17 World Challenge.

The Barrie Colts congratulate Lucas on this well-earned invitation and wish him the best of luck at camp.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from July 15, 2026

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