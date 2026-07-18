Colts Adopt a School Program Returns for 2026-27

Published on July 18, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







The Barrie Colts are inviting elementary and secondary schools across Simcoe County to take part in the 2026-27 Adopt A School program, one of the organization's longest-running community fundraising initiatives.

With 34 home games on the schedule this season, there are plenty of opportunities for schools to host a designated "school night" at Sadlon Arena - a night where students, staff, and families can come out to cheer on the Colts while raising money for their own school community.

How It Works

Schools sell tickets to their designated game and receive a donation back for every ticket sold.

Ticket orders and payment can be collected right up until the week prior to the game.

Schools must confirm their final ticket count with the Colts ticketing department two weeks before their game night.

Primary school nights include the chance for a school assembly visit and to have the school choir sing the national anthem on the ice. If all primary dates are filled, schools can still take part as a "secondary school," selling tickets and having their school logo featured on the video board.

Since its launch, the program has become a cornerstone of the Colts' community efforts, with the organization donating back to schools throughout Simcoe County year after year.

Book Your Spot Now

Game nights are booked on a first-come, first-served basis, and popular dates fill up quickly - schools are encouraged to reach out as soon as possible to lock in their preferred night.

To book your school's fundraiser, contact:

Heidi Wilson

Schools can view the full 2026-27 home game schedule to help choose the best date for their community.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from July 18, 2026

Colts Adopt a School Program Returns for 2026-27 - Barrie Colts

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