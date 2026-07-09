Smoskowitz Named Head Coach of Canada White for National Under-17 Development Camp

Published on July 9, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







Barrie Colts head coach Dylan Smoskowitz will make his international coaching debut this month, leading Canada White as head coach at Hockey Canada's national under-17 development camp.

Smoskowitz is one of two Ontario Hockey League coaches tabbed for the assignment, joining fellow OHL head coach in guiding Canada's next wave of U17 talent. The coaching staffs were selected by Alan Millar (Tottenham, ON), general manager of the Program of Excellence, alongside assistant general manager Mike Johnston (Dartmouth, NS/Portland, WHL) and director of hockey operations Benoit Roy (Sudbury, ON).

Smoskowitz just wrapped his first season as head coach of the Barrie Colts, guiding the club to the OHL championship series in 2026. Prior to taking over behind the bench, he spent three seasons (2022-25) as a Colts assistant coach. He also has coaching experience at the junior level as an assistant with the Toronto Patriots of the Ontario Junior Hockey League (OJHL), and previously spent five seasons playing in the OHL with Barrie, the Mississauga Steelheads and the Oshawa Generals.

Dylan Smoskowitz reflects on his selection

"It's been a lifelong dream of mine to represent my country through hockey. You will have a hard time finding someone who will take more pride in wearing the Canadian Maple than me. The program of excellence demands just that, excellence. I am very much looking forward to the opportunity to work with this group of elite coaches and players."

Canada's national under-17 development camp runs this July in Oakville, and will feature practices along with six games. Players will continue to be evaluated throughout the CHL season ahead of the 2026 U17 World Challenge.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from July 9, 2026

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