Kitchener Rangers Sign Forward Evan Fitzgerald to Ontario Hockey League Scholarship and Development Agreement

Published on July 9, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







Kitchener, Ont. - The Kitchener Rangers are proud to announce that forward Evan Fitzgerald has signed an Ontario Hockey League Scholarship and Development Agreement with the club.

Fitzgerald was selected by the Rangers in the second round, 41st overall, in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection. A left-shot forward from Peterborough, Ontario, Fitzgerald spent last season with the Vaughan Kings U16 AAA program.

"Evan is one of the most tenacious, scrappy and hard to play against players in the 2010 age group and we were thrilled to get him at the end of the second round of the draft," said Kitchener Rangers General Manager Mike McKenzie. "He creates offence and makes things happen by going to the hard areas of the ice and outworking and battling opponents. We think his game will translate well to our league and team."

Fitzgerald, 15, born on Sept. 10, 2010, is listed at five-foot-eleven and 160 pounds. In 32 regular-season games with the Vaughan Kings U16 AAA, he recorded 16 goals and 17 assists for 33 points, while adding two goals and three assists for five points in four OHL Cup games.

"I am truly honoured and grateful to sign with the Kitchener Rangers to continue my hockey journey," said Evan Fitzgerald. "I look forward to earning the trust of the coaches and my teammates through hard work. To be part of such a historic organization to continue my development is a dream come true.

I can't wait to get started and play at the Aud in front of the passionate Rangers fans."

The signing marks an important step in Fitzgerald's development path with the Rangers, giving him the opportunity to continue building his game within the organization's program. Fitzgerald will join the Rangers next at training camp as he prepares for the next stage of his hockey career.







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