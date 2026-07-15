Off-Season Spotlight: Amber Weiss Heads Back to the Leafs Hockey School

Published on July 15, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







When the puck drops at the Sadlon Arena, Amber Weiss is one of the familiar faces making sure the operations of game nights run without a hitch. Colts fans have seen Amber around the rink for years - she interned with the club for three seasons before stepping into the role of Game Day Supervisor this past season, a promotion earned through her energy and genuine love for the game. In that role, Amber is responsible for the Colts' theme nights and biggest events of the year, organizing and managing a team of staff and interns who help bring those nights to life for fans at Sadlon Arena. But when the calendar flips to summer, Amber trades her Colts gameday duties for a whistle and her skates at the Leafs' Hockey School.

Amber's connection to the program goes back before she joined the Colts, having previously worked as a Hockey Development Instructor with Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE). This summer marks her fourth year with the Leafs Hockey School presented by Rogers, working across two separate week-long camps for players ages 7 to 12 that blend skill development with a classic summer-camp atmosphere, run out of the Ford Performance Centre.

For Amber, the summer is a chance to stay connected to the grassroots side of the game - teaching fundamentals to the next generation of players - before diving back into gameday operations when Colts hockey returns to Sadlon Arena this fall.

"I love giving back to kids who love the game, and it's a chance I love to be a part of a program like this and help the kids love the game as much as I love the game."







Ontario Hockey League Stories from July 15, 2026

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