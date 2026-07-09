Bulldogs Sign 4th Round Selection John Kanyo

Published on July 9, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brantford Bulldogs News Release







BRANTFORD, ONTARIO. Brantford Bulldogs President of Hockey Operations Spencer Hyman today announced the signing of 2026 4th round, 65th overall selection, John Kanyo, from the Barrie Colts U16 to an OHL Scholarship & Development Agreement.

Kanyo, of Innisfil, ON, will remind Bulldogs fans of a young Owen Protz. The 6'1"/180 right-shot rearguard has already known for his ability to shut down the opposition and play a heavy physical game. After winning an OMHA U15 Championship in 2025, Kanyo had a standout season in 2025-26 at the U16 level. Skating in 59 games on the season, Kanyo posted 12 goals & 28 assists for 40 points with 109 penalty minutes. Kanyo's solid defensive style earned him a 7 game callup to the U18 AAA level and he continued to shine a brief playoff run posting a goal & 2 assists in 3 games with 27 peanlty minutes.

Kanyo becomes the 4th signing from the Bulldogs 2026 Priority Selection class joining 20th overall pick Aiden Kelly, 31st selection Finn Ellery & 40th selection Kayden Kelly

"We're thrilled to welcome John Kanyo to the Bulldogs. said Hyman. "He's a tough, physical player who competes with an edge every single shift and isn't afraid to get under the skin of opposing players. He brings the kind of grit and intensity that fits our identity perfectly, and we have no doubt he's going to become a fan favourite in Brantford.".







Ontario Hockey League Stories from July 9, 2026

Bulldogs Sign 4th Round Selection John Kanyo - Brantford Bulldogs

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