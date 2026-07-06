Bulldogs Name Mike Lysyj Associate Coach

Published on July 6, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brantford Bulldogs News Release







BRANTFORD, ONTARIO. Brantford Bulldogs President of Hockey Operations Spencer Hyman & Head Coach Michael Babcock today announced the hiring of Mike Lysyj as Associate Coach.

Lysyj, from Hillsborough, NJ, brings experience at each of the collegiate, junior and professional ranks to Brantford. Beginning his coaching career in the 2014, Lysyj spent 4 seasons as an assistant coach at SUNY-Fredonia before moving to RPI as an assistant coach for the 2018-19 season. Lysyj moved to the Canadian junior ranks for the first time in the 2019-20 season, serving as an assistant coach for the WHL's Everett Silvertips. Returning stateside in 2020, Lysyj took on the role as assistant coach for the USHL's Des Moines Buccaneers. Lysyj's first stay in the USHL earned him his first nod as a head coach with the NAHL's Corpus Christi IceRays. Lysyj moved back to the USHL ranks in the 2022-23 season serving as assistant & then associate head coach with the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders for three seasons. Lysyj's talents were brought to the professional level for the 2025-26 season as he joined the ECHL bench of the Iowa Heartlanders as associate head coach, earning tremendous reviews from his players at every stop.

Lysyj's coaching experience is influcened from his playing experience that saw the Bulldogs new associate coach suit up for a pair of impactful American programs, first the New Jersey Rockets and then the South Shore Kings. The New Jersey native used his hockey talents as part of a four-year run with SUNY-Courtland where he earned a Bachelor's Degeree in Kineseology followed by a Master's in Sports Management while coaching at SUNY-Fredonia. Lysyj skated at the pro level for Peoria Rivermen and Mississippi Surge of SPHL and the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL.

"Mike's experiences throughout all walks of junior hockey, topped with his experience in pro, made him an ideal fit." Said Brantford Bulldogs Head Coach Michael Babcock. "The more we talked, the more excited Spencer and I became about the potential. Mike will do a fantastic job developing our defense and elevating the standard of our staff.".







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