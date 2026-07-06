Knights Sign 2026 1st Round Pick Ryan Beaulieu to an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement

Published on July 6, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

London Knights News Release







LONDON, ON - The London Knights are very proud to announce that 2026 first round selection, Ryan Beaulieu has signed his OHL Scholarship and Development agreement with the Club.

Ryan, a Londoner, was selected 14th overall from the London Junior Knights program led by team of the century captain, Danny Syvret. The 6'0, 190 pound defencemen played a complete game recording 47 points in 28 games last season.

He also showed his compete in the team's playoffs with another 19 points from the blueline in only 8 games. In addition to his strong play, Ryan captained his club to a U16 Alliance Championship and was named to the OHL Cup All Star Team with 11 points in 6 games.

Ryan is a second generation London Knight. His Father, Josh Beaulieu played for the Knights from 2003-07 winning a Memorial Cup in 2005.

"We are very happy to have Ryan in our organization. He has elite skills, high hockey IQ, compete and knows what it takes to be a London Knight."

- Mark Hunter, General Manager







Ontario Hockey League Stories from July 6, 2026

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