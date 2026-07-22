Bulldogs Name Bryce O'Hagan Goalie Coach

Published on July 22, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brantford Bulldogs News Release







BRANTFORD, ONTARIO. Brantford Bulldogs President of Hockey Operations Spencer Hyman today announced the hiring of Bryce O'Hagan as the club's Goalie Coach.

O'Hagan, of Burlington, ON, has a long history in both the Ontario Hockey League and Internationally, having been originally drafted 55th overall in the 2007 OHL Priority Selection Draft by the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds. Going on to play 107 games between the Greyhounds & Petes, where he formed batteries with the likes of NHLers Robin Lehner & Matt Murray, O'Hagan additionally represented Canada at the U17 World Hockey Challenge, Hlinka-Gretzky Cup & World U18 Hockey Championship, winning a gold medal at the 2007 U17's.

After his time in the OHL, O'Hagan starred for the Brantford Eagles in the GOJHL.

O'Hagan posted a 2.43/.920 line across 43 games with a 34-7-2 record to put the Eagles at the top of the Midwestern Conference, eventually winning it with a 2.72/.906 across 18 playoff games sending the Eagles to the Sutherland Cup where O'Hagan

again starred. A 2.18/.924 followed across 9 games competing for the Junior B Championship as the Eagles finished runner up to the St. Catharines Falcons.

O'Hagan followed his playing career as the goalie coach for the Burlington Eagles U16 AAA program from the 2018-19 season through 2025-26.

O'Hagan additionally founded and runs O'Hagan Goaltending in Burlington, where he's gone on to train a bevy of Golden Horseshoe area standouts, including Bulldogs goaltenders Maksim Corovic & Marko Mesich.

"Bryce brings an incredible level of passion, enthusiasm, and energy to our organization. said Hyman. "His commitment to developing goaltenders, building meaningful relationships, and helping our players reach their full potential makes him a tremendous addition to our staff. We're excited to welcome Bryce to Brantford and know he'll play an important role in the continued growth and success of our program."







Ontario Hockey League Stories from July 22, 2026

Bulldogs Name Bryce O'Hagan Goalie Coach - Brantford Bulldogs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.