Kingston Frontenacs to Host Locker Room Sale on July 25th
Published on July 22, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kingston Frontenacs News Release
The Kingston Frontenacs are giving fans, players and hockey teams the opportunity to gear up this summer with a Locker Room & Equipment Sale on Saturday, July 25th, from 9AM - 1PM inside of Slush Puppie Place.
Whether you're looking to upgrade your equipment, add to your hockey wardrobe or pick up authentic pro stock gear, the sale will feature a wide selection of new and used items straight from the Frontenacs locker room as well as memorabilia and collectibles from previous seasons.
Items available will include:
Game used and game ready jerseys - including home, away, alternate,
Theme night jerseys from various seasons
Goalie equipment
Pro stock player sticks
CCM Frontenacs & OHL Branded Practice jerseys in multiple colours - perfect for men's league teams
Authentic game-used socks - both black and white
New gym apparel - including shoes and shorts in a variety of sizes
Hockey pants
Skates
Skate holders
New and unused jocks
New CCM Coach Tracksuits
Used player name bars featured in their stalls - ranging over the last few seasons
Autographed pucks, warm-up pucks, win pucks - ranging over the last few seasons
Team autographed sticks
Inventory is limited, and all items will be available while supplies last.
Fans attending the sale can enter through The Fronts Shop, located between Gates 3 and 4 at 1 The Tragically Hip Way.
Don't miss this opportunity to own authentic Kingston Frontenacs equipment and apparel at great prices. We look forward to seeing you on July 25th!
Ontario Hockey League Stories from July 22, 2026
- Spitfires Sign Free Agent Jack O'Dell to an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement - Windsor Spitfires
- Ryan Beaulieu Invited to Hockey Canada's National Under-17 Development Camp - London Knights
- Cooper McAslan Invited to Canada's National Men's Summer Under-18 Team Training Camp - London Knights
- Andrew Agozzino Announces Retirement - Niagara IceDogs
- Ryerson Edgar Invited to Canada's National Men's Summer Under-18 Team Camp - Niagara IceDogs
- IceDogs Sign First-Round Import Pick Stepan Stejskal - Niagara IceDogs
- Attack Bolster Blueline with Signing of Caden Bell - Owen Sound Attack
- Kulemin and Henderson Invited to Hockey Canada National Men's Summer Under-18 Team Training Camp - Kingston Frontenacs
- Kingston Frontenacs to Host Locker Room Sale on July 25th - Kingston Frontenacs
- Spirit Head Coach Chris Lazary Departs to Pursue Further Opportunities - Saginaw Spirit
- 10 OHL Players Named to Canada's National Men's Summer Under-18 Team Training Camp - OHL
- Brock Chitaroni Selected to Canada's National Men's Summer Under-18 Team Camp - Ottawa 67's
- Bulldogs Name Bryce O'Hagan Goalie Coach - Brantford Bulldogs
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Other Recent Kingston Frontenacs Stories
- Kulemin and Henderson Invited to Hockey Canada National Men's Summer Under-18 Team Training Camp
- Kingston Frontenacs to Host Locker Room Sale on July 25th
- Ryan Lennon Hired as Video Coach by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Kingston Frontenacs to Host Locker Room Sale on July 25th
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