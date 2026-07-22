Brock Chitaroni Selected to Canada's National Men's Summer Under-18 Team Camp

Published on July 22, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Ottawa 67's News Release







OTTAWA - Hockey Canada announced today that Ottawa 67's forward Brock Chitaroni has been selected to attend Canada's National Men's Summer Under-18 Team training camp ahead of the 2026 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

Chitaroni, 17, was selected third overall by the Ottawa 67's in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection. In his rookie OHL season, the Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, native appeared in 60 regular-season games, recording 10 goals and 14 assists for 24 points, and added eight playoff appearances. Internationally, Chitaroni represented Team Canada White at the 2025 U17 World Challenge, appearing in five games, tallying three goals and three assists for six points. Prior to joining the 67's, he starred with the Barrie Colts U16 AAA program, where he tallied 29 goals and 30 assists in 31 games.

Canada's National Men's Summer Under-18 Team training camp will run from July 27 to Aug. 1 at NAIT Arena and Rogers Place in Edmonton. The camp will feature daily practices and exhibition games against Sweden on July 30 and Czechia on Aug. 1, before the final roster is selected for the tournament.

The 2026 Hlinka Gretzky Cup begins on Aug. 3, with Canada opening the tournament against Switzerland at 5:00 p.m. MT. Canada will also face Slovakia on Aug. 4 and Sweden on Aug. 5 in preliminary-round action before the tournament concludes with the medal games on Aug. 8.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from July 22, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.