Kulemin and Henderson Invited to Hockey Canada National Men's Summer Under-18 Team Training Camp
Published on July 22, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kingston Frontenacs News Release
Kingston, ON - The Kingston Frontenacs are proud to announce that forwards Aleks Kulemin and Matthew Henderson have been selected to attend Hockey Canada's National Men's Summer Under-18 Team Training Camp, taking place in Edmonton, Alberta as the country's top under-18 players compete for a chance to represent Canada at the 2026 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.
Kulemin enters camp following an impressive rookie campaign with the Frontenacs, showcasing his offensive instincts, hockey IQ and ability to make an impact in all areas of the ice. His invitation is a testament to the growth he displayed throughout the season and further establishes him as one of Canada's top young forwards.
Henderson also earns the opportunity after a strong season that highlighted his speed, work ethic and two-way game. A reliable presence at both ends of the ice, Henderson's consistent play has earned him recognition on the national stage and the chance to compete for a spot wearing the Maple Leaf.
The National Men's Summer Under-18 Team Training Camp serves as the final evaluation ahead of the 2026 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, one of the premier international tournaments for NHL Draft-eligible players.
The Kingston Frontenacs congratulate Aleks Kulemin and Matthew Henderson on this outstanding achievement and wish them the best of luck as they compete for a place on Team Canada.
Ontario Hockey League Stories from July 22, 2026
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- Cooper McAslan Invited to Canada's National Men's Summer Under-18 Team Training Camp - London Knights
- Andrew Agozzino Announces Retirement - Niagara IceDogs
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- IceDogs Sign First-Round Import Pick Stepan Stejskal - Niagara IceDogs
- Attack Bolster Blueline with Signing of Caden Bell - Owen Sound Attack
- Kulemin and Henderson Invited to Hockey Canada National Men's Summer Under-18 Team Training Camp - Kingston Frontenacs
- Kingston Frontenacs to Host Locker Room Sale on July 25th - Kingston Frontenacs
- Spirit Head Coach Chris Lazary Departs to Pursue Further Opportunities - Saginaw Spirit
- 10 OHL Players Named to Canada's National Men's Summer Under-18 Team Training Camp - OHL
- Brock Chitaroni Selected to Canada's National Men's Summer Under-18 Team Camp - Ottawa 67's
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