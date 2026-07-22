Kulemin and Henderson Invited to Hockey Canada National Men's Summer Under-18 Team Training Camp

Published on July 22, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Kingston, ON - The Kingston Frontenacs are proud to announce that forwards Aleks Kulemin and Matthew Henderson have been selected to attend Hockey Canada's National Men's Summer Under-18 Team Training Camp, taking place in Edmonton, Alberta as the country's top under-18 players compete for a chance to represent Canada at the 2026 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

Kulemin enters camp following an impressive rookie campaign with the Frontenacs, showcasing his offensive instincts, hockey IQ and ability to make an impact in all areas of the ice. His invitation is a testament to the growth he displayed throughout the season and further establishes him as one of Canada's top young forwards.

Henderson also earns the opportunity after a strong season that highlighted his speed, work ethic and two-way game. A reliable presence at both ends of the ice, Henderson's consistent play has earned him recognition on the national stage and the chance to compete for a spot wearing the Maple Leaf.

The National Men's Summer Under-18 Team Training Camp serves as the final evaluation ahead of the 2026 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, one of the premier international tournaments for NHL Draft-eligible players.

The Kingston Frontenacs congratulate Aleks Kulemin and Matthew Henderson on this outstanding achievement and wish them the best of luck as they compete for a place on Team Canada.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from July 22, 2026

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