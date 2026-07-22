IceDogs Sign First-Round Import Pick Stepan Stejskal
Published on July 22, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Niagara IceDogs News Release
NIAGARA, ONT. - The Niagara IceDogs have signed forward Stepan Stejskal to an Ontario Hockey League Scholarship and Development Agreement.
Stejskal was selected by the IceDogs in the first round, 25th overall, of the 2026 CHL Import Draft.
The Czech-born forward spent the 2025-26 season with HC Davos U21 in Switzerland's U21 Elite League, where he recorded 34 points (17 goals, 17 assists) in 37 games.
"Stepan is a solid 200-foot player with very good offensive abilities," said IceDogs General Manager Dale DeGray. "He is an accountable player who should be able to add to our offensive attack. He has very good feet that allow him to get up and down the ice and an excellent ability to carry the puck at top speed."
Known for his hockey IQ, playmaking ability and offensive creativity, Stejskal has represented Czechia internationally, competing at the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge.
"We look forward to seeing Stepan in an IceDogs jersey this September," added DeGray.
Stejskal becomes the first member of Niagara's 2026 CHL Import Draft class to sign with the club, and joins fellow import player, Vladislav Yermolenko (G), as the IceDogs continue to build their roster for the 2026-27 Ontario Hockey League season.
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