Ryerson Edgar Invited to Canada's National Men's Summer Under-18 Team Camp

Published on July 22, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Niagara IceDogs News Release







NIAGARA, ONT. - Niagara IceDogs forward Ryerson Edgar has been invited to Canada's National Men's Summer Under-18 Team training camp ahead of the 2026 Hlinka Gretzky Cup in Edmonton.

Edgar is one of 27 players selected by Program of Excellence General Manager Alan Millar, alongside Program of Excellence Head Scout Byron Bonora and U18 Assistant General Manager Yanick Lemay, with input from Scott Salmond, Senior Vice-President of High Performance and Hockey Operations, and Benoit Roy, Director of Hockey Operations.

The 2009-born forward is coming off an outstanding rookie season with the IceDogs, recording 49 points (23 goals, 26 assists) in 64 games, leading all OHL rookies born in 2009 in scoring.

Edgar has also previously represented Canada on the international stage, helping Team Canada Red capture a gold medal at the 2025 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge while recording three points during the tournament.

"We are excited to unveil the 27 players who will begin the road to the 2026 Hlinka Gretzky Cup at training camp in Edmonton. This is a talented and well-rounded group of young players," said Millar. "Our staff have worked tirelessly to identify a roster that we believe gives us the best chance to be successful on home ice. We look forward to gathering in Edmonton next week to continue our preparations for the tournament, and for the opportunity to get Canada back on top of the podium in front of Canadian fans in August."

Training camp will feature practices and an exhibition game against Sweden on July 30, before Canada faces Czechia on August 1 in its final pre-tournament contest. Following camp, the roster will be finalized for the 2026 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

Canada opens the tournament against Switzerland on August 3 before taking on Slovakia on August 4 and Sweden on August 5 to conclude the preliminary round. The tournament wraps up with the medal games on August 8 in Edmonton.

The Niagara IceDogs congratulate Ryerson on this well-deserved opportunity and wish him the best of luck as he competes for a spot on Team Canada.







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