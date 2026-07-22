10 OHL Players Named to Canada's National Men's Summer Under-18 Team Training Camp

Published on July 22, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release







TORONTO - Ten Ontario Hockey League (OHL) players have been named to the 27-player roster for Canada's National Men's Summer Under-18 Team training camp, which opens July 27 in Edmonton ahead of the 2026 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

The OHL contingent, representing nine member clubs, includes four defencemen and six forwards:

Defencemen

Kaden Aucoin (Sarnia Sting)

Peter Green (Brampton Steelheads)

Matt Henderson (Kingston Frontenacs)

Cooper McAslan (London Knights)

Forwards

Brock Chitaroni (Ottawa 67's)

Ryerson Edgar (Niagara IceDogs)

Aleks Kulemin (Kingston Frontenacs)

Charlie Murata (Flint Firebirds)

Cam Warren (North Bay Battalion)

Jaakko Wycisk (Guelph Storm)

North Bay Battalion bench boss Ryan Oulahen will lead the national program as head coach, while Windsor Spitfires equipment manager J.R. Grant rounds out the OHL presence on staff.

Canada is looking to reclaim the top of the podium after settling for bronze last summer in Brno, Czechia, and Trenčín, Slovakia. The program has won gold at three straight recent Hlinka Gretzky Cups (2022, 2023, 2024) and owns 25 gold medals in tournament history.

Camp runs July 27 to Aug. 1 in Edmonton, with exhibition games against Sweden (July 30) and Czechia (Aug. 1) before the roster is trimmed ahead of the tournament. Canada opens the 2026 Hlinka Gretzky Cup against Switzerland on Aug. 3, followed by Slovakia (Aug. 4) and Sweden (Aug. 5) to close out preliminary-round play. Medal games go Aug. 8 at Rogers Place and the Downtown Community Arena in Edmonton.

For more information on Hockey Canada, please visit HockeyCanada.ca, or follow along through social media on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from July 22, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.