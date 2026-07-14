Where There's a Will, There's a Dog
Published on July 14, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Niagara IceDogs News Release
NIAGARA, ONT. - The Niagara IceDogs have signed 2009-born forward Will Mullins to an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.
Mullins was selected by the IceDogs in the seventh round (132nd overall) of the 2025 OHL Priority Selection. The 17-year-old spent the 2025-26 season with the Kemptville 73's of the Central Canada Hockey League (CCHL), where he recorded 16 goals and 36 assists for 52 points in 52 games.
Mullins also received his first taste of OHL action last season, appearing in five games with the IceDogs after earning a late-season call-up.
"Will is a shooter by nature who should be able to help in the offensive department, but also has no problem playing a solid 200-foot game," said IceDogs General Manager Dale DeGray.
DeGray continues, "We would like to officially welcome Will and the Mullins family to the IceDogs organization.... we're excited to see his ability to play a full season with us."
Welcome, Will, to Dog Country, and we look forward to seeing him wear the Bones Crest when the puck drops on the 2026-27 OHL season.
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