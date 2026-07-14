Three Frontenacs Draft Picks Invited to Canada's National Under-17 Development Camp

Published on July 14, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Kingston, ON - The Kingston Frontenacs are proud to announce that recent draft selections Logan Prud'homme, Roman Vanacker, and Gavin Godick have been invited to Hockey Canada's National Under-17 Development Camp, taking place July 17-21 in Oakville, Ontario.

The trio is among just 80 players from across the country selected to attend the camp, where they will compete and train under Hockey Canada staff as they vie for a spot on one of two Canadian teams that will compete at the 2026 U17 World Challenge later this year.

Prud'homme, Vanacker, and Godick each bring a unique skill set to the Frontenacs and have already generated plenty of excitement following their selections in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection. Their invitations to Hockey Canada's national camp further reinforce the high-end talent and potential they possess as they prepare to begin their OHL careers.

The five-day camp will feature on-ice practices, intra-squad competition, off-ice testing, and development sessions, while Hockey Canada evaluates players ahead of the 2026 U17 World Challenge.

The Kingston Frontenacs congratulate Logan, Roman, and Gavin on this outstanding accomplishment and wish them the very best as they represent both the Frontenacs organization and their communities at Hockey Canada's National Under-17 Development Camp.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from July 14, 2026

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