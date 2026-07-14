Sawyer Schmidt to Attend USA Hockey's Hlinka Gretzky Cup Selection Camp

Published on July 14, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release







Colorado Springs, Colo. - USA Hockey announced this week the roster for its Hlinka Gretzky Cup Selection Camp, scheduled for July 23-27 in St. Paul, Minnesota. Spirit forward Sawyer Schmidt was one of 36 players vying for a spot on the team's 23-man roster.

The Buffalo, N.Y. native Schmidt made his OHL debut this season with the Saginaw Spirit, notching a goal and an assist in 29 regular season and playoff games. He scored his first OHL goal on February 13th in a road victory against the Sarnia Sting.

Before coming to the OHL, Schmidt spent 33 games with the Buffalo Jr. Sabres of the OJHL, recording 7G-20A-27P. His first stint with Team USA came through five games with the U.S. National Team Development Program's U17 squad earlier in the 2025-26 season.

Team USA will take the final 23-man roster of its Under-18 Men's Select Team to Edmonton, Alberta from Aug. 3-8 for the 2026 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from July 14, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.