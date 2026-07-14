Kane Cloutier Invited to Hockey Canada U17 Development Camp

Published on July 14, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, ON - It has been announced by Hockey Canada that the Oshawa Generals' first overall pick, Kane Cloutier, has been invited to the National Under-17 Development Camp.

Kane spent last season with the Vaughan Kings, where his team won the GTHL Championship, collecting 58 points in 33 games, including 32 goals.

This camp brings together the best players at the 2010 age group, giving them the opportunity to make Team Canada and play at the U17 World Challenge.

"I am excited to see Kane get his foot on the ladder with the U17 program," said Generals' GM Roger Hunt. "Kane will start to make his claim of being a very bright up-and-coming star of the future in the OHL and beyond. His impact will be felt in Oshawa with the Generals, and I know he will be a great player on a talent-laden Team Canada."

Kane is one of 80 players and 48 forwards that are attending the camp with hopes of making one of the two Canadian Teams that will play at the U17 World Challenge in Oakville.

Last season, Sam Roberts attended the Camp before making Team Canada White, going on to collect a silver medal.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from July 14, 2026

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