Rogowski Invited to Team USA World Junior Summer Showcase

Published on June 30, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, ON - It was announced today that Oshawa Generals Forward Brooks Rogowski has been invited to the Team USA World Junior Summer Showcase.

Just this past weekend, Brooks was drafted 33rd overall by the Vancouver Canucks. Now, he will get the chance to show off his talents as he looks to earn a spot on the USA World Junior roster.

Last season, Rogowski played in 46 games for the Generals, where he collected 42 points, including 15 goals. He was also named to the OHL Top Prospects Game in Peterborough.

This is not his first go-around with USA Hockey, having played on the U18 team that won the 2025 Hlinka-Gretzky Cup.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 30, 2026

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