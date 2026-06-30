Firebirds Select Martins Klaucans and Tomas Selic at CHL Import Draft

Published on June 30, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







FLINT - The Flint Firebirds made two selections during Tuesday's CHL Import Draft. Flint used the 28th overall pick on Latvian forward Martins Klaucans and then selected Slovakian forward Tomas Selic with the 43rd pick.

The Firebirds acquired the 28th overall pick from the Kingston Frontenacs as part of a swap that included multiple future CHL Import and OHL Priority Selection draft picks. Flint used that selection on Klaucans, who spent the 2025-26 season playing in the QMJHL for the Sherbrooke Phoenix, where he had four goals and seven assists in 50 games played. That was his second season spent in North America, as he competed for the St. Cloud Norsemen of the NAHL in the 2024-25 season.

Klaucans has also skated for Latvia's U18 and U20 national teams in each of the past two seasons. He is a native of Riga, Latvia, the same hometown as 2025-26 Firebird Darels Uljanskis and 2024-25 Firebird Karlis Flugins.

Flint then selected Selic 15 picks later. The Bratislava, Slovakia native spent the majority of the 2025-26 season playing for HC Kometa Brno U20 in Czechia, where he had 21 goals and 29 assists over 45 games played. He also competed for Slovakia's U18 national team and had three goals and three assists in seven games during Slovakia's run to a silver medal at the IIHF U18 World Junior Championships.

The CHL Import Draft is an annual even during which every team in the Canadian Hockey League (the OHL, WHL and QMJHL) can draft players from outside North America. The three-round draft took place on Tuesday with the order of selection rotating between clubs of each of the CHL's leagues. Through the CHL Import Draft, each team is permitted to dress and play a maximum of three import players each season. Firebirds also owned the 89th overall selection in the 2026 draft but chose to pass on its final pick.

The Firebirds will open the 2026-27 season on Saturday, September 19 on the road in Saginaw against the Spirit. One week later the Firebirds will return to Dort Financial Center ice for their home opener, scheduled for Saturday, September 26 at 7 p.m. against the Niagara IceDogs.

2026-27 Firebirds season memberships are available now! Memberships start as low as $442 for the full season and fans can reserve their seat with a $50 deposit. For more information, stop by the Dort Financial Center box office or call them at (810) 744-0580.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 30, 2026

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