Steelheads Select a Goalie and Forward in 2026 CHL Import Draft
Published on June 30, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Brampton Steelheads News Release
BRAMPTON, ON - The Brampton Steelheads added two highly regarded international prospects to the organization on Wednesday during the 2026 CHL Import Draft, selecting Finnish goaltender Oskari Ahmajarvi with the seventh overall pick and Russian forward Stepan Kuryachenkov with the 68th overall selection.
Ahmajarvi, a 6-foot, 181-pound goaltender from Nurmijärvi Finland, was selected seventh overall after an impressive 2025-26 campaign with Kiekko-Espoo U20 where he posted a 2.34 GAA and .910 SV%. The 2008-born netminder has represented Finland on the international stage on multiple occasions, competing at both the 2026 IIHF U18 World Championship and the 2024 World U17 Hockey Challenge.
Kuryachenkov, a 6-foot, 165-pound forward from Ufa, Russia, was selected 68th overall after recording 28 points (12G, 16A) as a 16-year-old with the Swift Current Broncos last season. The 2008-born forward has also represented Russia internationally at the U16 and U17 levels.
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