Frontenacs Passing on 2026 CHL Import Draft
Published on June 30, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kingston Frontenacs News Release
Kingston, ON - The Kingston Frontenacs will be passing on the 2026 CHL Import Draft that is set for 11AM this morning.
The Frontenacs went into the draft holding picks No. 104, No. 150 and No. 165. Selections No. 104 and No. 165 were acquired from the Flint Firebirds as part of a pick swap completed prior to the 2026 OHL Priority Selection. Due to having two import forwards already on the roster in Tomas Pobezal and Alex Misiak and the rights to defenceman Adam Goljer, the club has made the choice to pass on all selections this morning.
Despite holding just two active picks, the CHL Import Draft has become an important avenue for the Frontenacs to bolster their roster and build sustained success. In the last two seasons, Kingston has benefitted greatly from the contributions of several high impact import players, including Slovakian forwards Tomas Pobezal and Alex Misiak, Finnish forward Tuomas Uronen and defenceman Emil Pieniniemi.
Although just here for one season, Uronen and Pieniniemi played pivotal roles in the club's resurgence and playoff success; also representing Finland at the 2025 World Juniors and capturing a silver medal. This past season, Pobezal and Misiak have continued that tradition, bringing skill, international experience and offensive production to the black and gold.
All eyes are on Slovakian defenceman Adam Goljer to see if he'll come over to Kingston this season after being selected in the 2025 CHL Import Draft. The recent second round selection of the LA Kings in the 2026 NHL Draft would be a highly touted addition to the Frontenacs blueline.
Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 30, 2026
- Petes Select Czech Forward Patrik Polacek 37th Overall in the 2026 CHL Import Draft - Peterborough Petes
- Spirit Select Defenseman Gordei Khotkov, Forward Dmitri Savin in 2026 CHL Import Draft - Saginaw Spirit
- Erie Otters Select Forward Paul Schuster #19 Overall in 2026 CHL Import Draft - Erie Otters
- Oshawa Generals Select Matyas Michalek - Oshawa Generals
- Frontenacs Passing on 2026 CHL Import Draft - Kingston Frontenacs
- Frontenacs Set for 2026 CHL Import Draft - Kingston Frontenacs
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