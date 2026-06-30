Petes Select Czech Forward Patrik Polacek 37th Overall in the 2026 CHL Import Draft

Published on June 30, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Peterborough Petes News Release







(Peterborough, ON) - The annual CHL Import Draft took place on Tuesday, June 30. The Peterborough Petes made one selection, drafting Czech forward Patrik Poláček with the 37th overall pick.

"Patrik is a big, strong forward who plays physically, forechecks hard, and drives the net," noted Petes General Manager and Vice President of Operations Michael Oke. "Our coaching staff, scouts, and myself have had the opportunity to watch him on video and in-person at various international events, where he made a favourable impression on all of us. We believe that Patrik demonstrates the qualities that we look for in a Peterborough Pete and are excited to add him to our prospect pool."

Poláček, a 6'5" forward from Praha, Czechia, finished second in the Extraliga dorostu U17 league last season, scoring 36 goals and adding 31 assists for 67 points in 42 games for HC Sparta Praha U17. He added another 17 points in 12 playoff games, leading the league in scoring and helping Sparta Praha U17 to a championship. Poláček also played in four games for Sparta Praha u20 this season, scoring twice and adding three assists for five points.

Poláček has represented his home nation of Czechia at the U17 level. In 2025-26, he played in 25 games for the U17 program, picking up 15 points. He also represented Czechia at the 2025 U17 World Hockey Challenge, helping the team reach the bronze medal game.

Fans are encouraged to follow the Petes social media channels throughout the offseason for the latest news and updates.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 30, 2026

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