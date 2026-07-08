Steelheads Sign Ahmajärvi to an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement

Published on July 8, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brampton Steelheads News Release







BRAMPTON, ON - The Brampton Steelheads announced the signing of their 7th overall pick in this year's 2026 CHL Import Draft, goaltender Oskari Ahmajärvi to an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

Ahmajärvi, a native of Nurmijärvi, Finland, became the first goaltender selected by the Brampton Steelheads in the 2026 CHL Import Draft when the club chose him 7th overall in the first round. The 6-foot, 181-pound netminder was the first goaltender taken in the draft after an impressive season with Keikko-Espoo in the U20 SM-Sarja league, where he posted a 2.34 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage in 29 appearances. Ahmajärvi has also represented Finland on the international stage on multiple occasions at the U16, U17 and U18 levels.

Director of Goaltending, David Shantz, had this to say about Oskari, "Oskari is a highly competitive, athletic goaltender with a strong track record of results. His Finnish U20 SM-Sarja championship in Keikko-Espoo last season, coupled with his international body of work provides a solid foundation for him to transition and earn success at the OHL level. Oskari will provide our team with a strong presence heading into next season as we seek to take a meaningful step forward as a group."







Ontario Hockey League Stories from July 8, 2026

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